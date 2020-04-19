(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the April issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.)

Successful cannabis extraction businesses can improve their situations even more by working closely with the cultivation companies that supply their product.

Making sure that growers are offering high-quality flower in a consistent manner is a key part of the process. After all, without good starting material, extractors won’t have much to work with.

“We’re always working with our partners to create a better product and a better experience,” said Eli Bilton, CEO of Attis Trading Co., a vertically integrated marijuana company based in Oregon.

To ensure that growers are providing the best material possible, cannabis extraction companies must conduct due diligence.

According to industry stakeholders interviewed by Marijuana Business Magazine, extraction companies would be best served to: