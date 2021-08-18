California county offers $10,000 grants to cannabis farmers

Officials in Humboldt County, California, launched a program to help bolster the community’s struggling – but legal – cannabis farmers.

According to the Eureka Times-Standard, county officials have authorized $2 million in grant monies for marijuana growers to be dispersed in $10,000 increments “per service” for those who qualify.

The program is called Project Trellis.

But only about 200 of the roughly 900 cannabis farmers deep in the heart of Northern California’s legacy marijuana growing region would qualify for any of the grant money, said Natalynne DeLapp, executive director of the Humboldt County Growers Alliance.

And even so, the grant money might not be enough to stave off financial disaster for farmers that are facing a wholesale market price crash, she said.

“Unless we want an extinction event, which means losing our legacy farmers, it is imperative for the county to maximize funding allocations directly into the hands of our farmers,” DeLapp told the Times-Standard.

Applications for grant money must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 17 to the Humboldt County Office of Economic Development.

Once the paperwork is in, it might take 60 days or more for an application to be approved, the newspaper reported.