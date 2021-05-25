Marijuana hydroponics firm to buy nutrient business for $125 million

Marijuana hydroponics equipment and supplies company Hydrofarm Holdings Group struck a deal to acquire nutrient producer House & Garden for roughly $125 million.

It’s Hydrofarm’s second acquisition this year.

The Fairless, Pennsylvania-based cannabis ancillary company entered a cash deal for Humboldt County, California-based House & Garden and several related businesses, which manufacture nutrients under the House & Garden and Mad Farmer brands.

“House & Garden’s expansive distribution network across nearly 40 states and 10 countries provides a tremendous opportunity for us to extend our global reach and market penetration,” Hydrofarm Chair and CEO Bill Toler in a Monday news release.

The company said it anticipates roughly $55 million in net sales from House & Garden during the 2021 calendar year.

“Hydrofarm intends to continue expanding its line-up of proprietary branded products in the lighting, climate control, nutrients and growing media categories via acquisition and in-house innovation,” the news release noted.

The company recently acquired another California-based plant nutrient manufacturer and distributor, Field 16, for $78.1 million.

Hydrofarm also recently priced a public offering of shares to raise approximately $270 million.

Shares of Hydrofarm trade as HYFM on the Nasdaq exchange.