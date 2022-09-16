Idaho outlawing pet CBD products starting Nov. 1

The sale of pet CBD and other hemp-derived products in Idaho will be prohibited on Nov. 1.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has deemed such products illegal as they’ve grown in popularity across the state, according to Boise TV station KBOI.

“These products are considered adulterated,” said Chanel Tewalt, the agency’s deputy director.

“They’re considered that way at the federal level and the state level.”

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered three hemp companies across the United States to stop marketing CBD products for animals because the cannabinoid might be unsafe for animals and the food supply.

Meanwhile, a farm in Buhl began harvesting the first crop of industrial hempseeds in Idaho earlier this month.

Idaho was the last state in the U.S. to legalize the production, transportation and sale of industrial hemp.