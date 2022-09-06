Industrial hemp farm begins harvesting first seeds in Idaho

A hemp farm in Buhl, Idaho, has started harvesting the first crop of industrial hemp seeds in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idaho was the last state in the U.S. to pass hemp legislation when, at the end of 2021, it legalized the production, transportation and sale of industrial hemp.

The hemp farm, called 1000 Springs Mill, intends to grow hemp for the industrial market, including for plastics and ethanol, according to Nampa TV station KSAW.

Idaho’s agriculture department started taking applications for hemp growers in November 2021.

The state’s hemp law allows hemp cultivation and transportation but not the sale of any hemp products containing THC – a compromise to allow farmers to grow the crop while reducing law-enforcement confusion around the state’s marijuana laws.