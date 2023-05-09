Illicit medical marijuana operators in Oklahoma targeted by new law

Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma now have full authority to enforce the state’s medical marijuana laws, especially going after illicit operators.

According to Oklahoma City TV station KFOR, Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill into law that’s aimed at reining in the illegal businesses that have spread swiftly since the state launched its medical marijuana program five years ago.

In January, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs estimated that about 2,000 MMJ business license holders obtained permits fraudulently or are using their licenses to mask illegal sales.

The new law gives Oklahoma’s attorney general’s office, the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control and the state Bureau of Investigation “full authority to investigate and enforce any violations of the laws regarding medical marijuana including medical marijuana business licenses held by commercial growers, processors, transporters, researchers, education facilities, and waste disposal facilities.”

According to KFOR, the new law: