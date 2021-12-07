Adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois have exceeded $1.2 billion with one month left in the year, according to monthly sales figures released by the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The figures include $120.7 million of recreational cannabis sold in November, with more than $81.7 million sold to Illinois residents and $39 million-plus sold to out-of-state residents.

The November figure represents a 60.6% sales increase over November 2020, when Illinois reported adult-use cannabis sales of nearly $75.2 million.

Year-to-date adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois totaled almost $1 billion at the end of September and surpassed that milestone in October.

July was the record month for adult-use marijuana sales in the state, with sales approaching $128 million.

The 2021 MJBizFactbook projects Illinois recreational cannabis sales will reach $1.2 billion-$1.5 billion this year and will grow to $3.3 billion-$4 billion by 2025.