Illinois, Michigan establish monthly cannabis sales records in July

Midwest cannabis states Illinois and Michigan set sales records for their respective markets last month, with Illinois hitting $128 million and Michigan reaching $171 million.

Illinois’ sales benefited from the Lollapalooza music festival, according to the Chicago Tribune, and Michigan from a continuance of the COVID-19 purchasing bump most U.S. cannabis businesses have experienced, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

Illinois’ former record sales point was in May, when retail marijuana transactions in the state reached $116.4 million.

Michigan’s banner month – a combination of $128 million in adult-use sales and $43 million in MMJ sales – broke the record of $149 million set in June.

Missouri and Maine also set new cannabis sales records in July, with the former reaching $21 million in medical sales and the latter hitting $9.4 million in recreational sales.