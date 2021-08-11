Missouri, Maine set monthly marijuana sales records

Two of the M states – Missouri and Maine – are rocking when it comes to marijuana sales.

Missouri medical marijuana sales exceeded $20 million a month for the first time in July – $21.03 million, to be exact.

The Missouri market launched last October with only a few operators, so it was slow to gain traction.

But cumulative sales reached $91.4 million as of the end of July, according to state data.

Here is a look at Missouri’s steep ascent.

Meanwhile, Maine’s adult-use marijuana market generated $9.4 million of sales in July, surpassing the previous month’s record by 45%, according to the state’s Office of Marijuana Policy.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is living up to its Vacationland moniker, with tourists in part driving record sales.

Like Missouri’s MMJ market, Maine’s adult-use market also launched last October, and cumulative sales now are at $38.7 million.

Here is a look at Maine’s steep ascent.

– Jeff Smith