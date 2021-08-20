The third and final lottery of the summer for Illinois’ quickly expanding adult-use marijuana market resulted in the awarding of 75 new retail permits.
But there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as to what will happen next: A court order from a judge overseeing an ongoing lawsuit might force the licenses to be put on hold until that case is resolved. The suit was filed by the Wah Group and Haaayy.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the winners of new cannabis business licenses include:
- The Wah Group, which won two licenses after the judge ordered that the company be awarded a place in the lottery. An attorney for Wah told the newspaper that the business would withdraw its standing in the suit but couldn’t speak for Haaayy.
- Viola Brands, whose ownership includes former NBA players Allen Iverson and Al Harrington, won a second license.
- GRI Holdings, which was among a group that filed a different lawsuit, won two permits.
- Jeffrey Rehberger and his firm Fortunate Son Partners won their second permit. He is the CEO of video gambling company Lucky Lincoln Gaming.
- Edie Moore, executive director of the influential Chicago chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), won four licenses and now possesses six.
- So Baked Too and Suite Greens, which recently filed a lawsuit over the lottery, each won a license.
- The Herbal Care Center, which is being acquired by Chicago-based Verano Holdings, won two permits.