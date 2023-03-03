Illinois recreational marijuana sales hit $120.5M in Feb., out-of-state sales shrink

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Adult-use marijuana sales in Illinois totaled $120.5 million in February, an increase of 5.7% from February 2022 despite declining sales to out-of-state shoppers.

Illinois’ February recreational cannabis sales total included $30.8 million sold to out-of-state residents, or 25.5% of monthly sales, according to new data published by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR).

Sales to out-of-state residents declined by 10.1% from the same month a year before, after neighboring Missouri launched recreational sales in early February.

On a month-over-month basis, sales to out-of-staters declined by 14.8% from January, the IDFPR sales figures show.

Total sales in Illinois in February decreased 5.8% from January’s $127.9 million.

Illinois reported $1.6 billion in adult-use cannabis sales in 2022, including $479.2 million, or 30.9% of sales, to out-of-state residents.

