Missouri tops $12.6 million on opening weekend of adult-use marijuana sales

Medical cannabis dispensaries in Missouri sold more than $12.6 million worth of marijuana products during the opening weekend of adult-use sales, according to the state’s industry trade association.

On Feb. 3, the first day that MMJ dispensaries in the state were allowed to sell recreational products, the outlets sold $5 million worth of marijuana, according to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade).

Of the weekend total, roughly two-thirds of purchases, or $8.5 million, were made by adult-use consumers.

“Our industry was adamant that we would be ready on day one to deliver for Missourians, but I never would have imagined this type of reception,” MoCannTrade Executive Director Andrew Mullins told MJBizDaily via an emailed statement.

The high sales figures were driven by strong demand and mass participation from existing dispensaries that were approved for “comprehensive” retail operations when sales launched.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulations on Feb. 3 issued 207 comprehensive retail licenses, 72 comprehensive infused product manufacturing permits and 56 comprehensive cultivation licenses, according to MoCannTrade.