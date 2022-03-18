Illinois court clears way for licensing of 60 adult-use craft cannabis growers

An Illinois judge lifted a stay order put in place to prevent state regulators from awarding 60 adult-use craft cannabis cultivation licenses.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the new order – issued by Sangamon County Judge Gail Noll – enables the state to announce the winners of the grow permits.

The licenses have been in limbo since December.

The move sets the stage for a major industry expansion in Illinois, which currently has only 21 licensed cultivation operations, the Tribune reported.

An additional 40 craft cultivators also will eventually come online.

The growers were awarded licenses last summer, but, according to the Tribune, they were still mostly in the build-out phase and not yet contributing to the supply chain.

An additional 185 retail licenses – which will add to the existing 110 stores in Illinois – are also mired in litigation, and it’s uncertain when those permits will be awarded.