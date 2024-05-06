Illinois has issued 35 more conditional adult-use retail licenses to social equity applicants.

The 35 recipients were among a group of 55 applicants selected from Illinois’ Social Equity Criteria Lottery, which was held in July 2023, according to a news release from the office of Gov. JB Pritzker.

Another 13 of those 55 applicants will receive their conditional retail licenses “soon,” while seven applicants “did not meet the licensing criteria or otherwise could not be issued a conditional license,” the Friday release noted.

In regions of the state where no conditional social equity retail licenses were awarded, applicants who were selected next in the July 2023 lottery will be contacted by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), the entity responsible for issuing the permits.

Those applicants selected next must submit proof that they meet social equity criteria to obtain a conditional license, according to the release.

“Righting the wrongs from the failed drug war means more jobs and opportunities in the communities hit hardest, which will mean more resources to ensure Illinois’ cannabis industry remains the most equitable in the country,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The new conditional licensees have one year to build out their stores and receive final approval from the IDFPR, the release said.

Those licensees also may apply for a 180-day extension of their conditional license by completing and submitting an application to the IDFPR.

Retailers may begin adult-use sales only after they receive their full license.

Illinois currently has 202 operating adult-use stores, 92 of which are social equity licensees.

According to the release, 108 applicants selected in the 2022 social equity lotteries are still working toward their full licenses.

A complete list of retail licensees is available here.