Illinois awards 55 more adult-use marijuana retail licenses


- Updated

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Illinois regulators awarded an additional 55 marijuana adult-use retail licenses in a lottery, aiming to create a more equitable industry and expand access to regulated cannabis.

Nearly 2,700 applicants were hoping to snag one of the conditional recreational retail licenses, which were reserved for entrepreneurs who meet the state’s social equity criteria, according to the Country Herald of Bourbonnais.

The criteria include being from a community that was disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition or someone having a record of low-level marijuana-related charges.

But it will likely be challenging for many of the awardees to raise the necessary funds to open their stores.

Of the 192 social equity licenses that were previously awarded, only 27 stores had opened as of July 11, according to Green Market Report.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation launched the latest application process in January.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

States give marijuana data to Biden administration for rescheduling review
Exterior image of U.S. Food and Drug Administration headquarters

Cultivation

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler explains why his marijuana MSO is in the black
Image of Ben Kovler

Legal

California cannabis companies tied to fake union could lose their licenses
Image of California state Capitol building
All U.S. Briefs Illinois Legal Recreational Retail Social Equity 