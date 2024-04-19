Illinois lawmakers, marijuana trade group push to ban intoxicating hemp products

By MJBizDaily Staff

Did you miss the webinar “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling?” Head to MJBiz YouTube to watch it now!

Illinois lawmakers and a trade group representing state licensed marijuana companies are calling for a ban on intoxicating hemp products such as delta-8 and delta-10.

The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, which represents large operators, is pushing for banning the sale of such products until a committee recommends some action, the Chicago Tribune reported.

But the group stopped short of banning CBD products.

In Illinois, intoxicating hemp-derived products are sold at gas stations, convenient stores and smoke shops without any regulation, including age restrictions, testing and labeling, according to the newspaper.

Several lawmakers favor the ban, while others, such as state Rep. Nick Smith. prefer that the products be tested, regulated, labeled and taxed – key facets of a bill he recently introduced that would allow the sale of hemp-derived products, the Tribune reported.

Wyoming recently became the latest state to ban the sale of hemp-derived THC products.

A map showing delta-8’s legal status around the United States is available here.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Manufacturing

Wyoming joins states that ban hemp-derived THC
Image of Wyoming's state capitol building

Cultivation

Kentucky medical cannabis businesses can apply for licenses this summer
Image of a Kentucky horse farm

Cultivation

You’ve always wanted to speak at MJBizCon? Now’s your chance
Image of Jonathan Ross and Belicia Royster
All U.S. Briefs CBD Cultivation Delta-10 Delta-8 Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Illinois Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational News by State Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY