Illinois opens applications for additional marijuana license classes

Illinois regulators have opened the application process for cannabis entrepreneurs seeking craft grower, transporter and infuser licenses, paving the way for additional business opportunities in the state’s newly launched recreational market.

In a news release, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) said it will begin accepting completed applications on Friday, Feb. 14. The deadline is 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 16.

The nonrefundable application fee for all licenses is $5,000.

Social equity applicants might be eligible for a fee waiver if they meet certain income and ownership limits, in which case the application fee would be $2,500.

Winning bidders would pay the following annual licensing fees:

$40,000 for craft growers.

$10,000 for transporters.

$5,000 for infusers.

The IDOA said that for 2020 it might issue up to 40 craft grower and infuser licenses each and an unlimited number of transporter licenses.

Licenses are scheduled to be awarded by July 1, 2020.

Those who qualify as social equity applicants will receive additional points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.

More information can be found here. The applications are available on the department’s website.