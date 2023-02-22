Iowa House Democrats introduce recreational marijuana legalization bill

Democratic state lawmakers in Iowa have unveiled a measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

With Republicans in control of every branch of Iowa government, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst’s bill is unlikely to see much progress.

However, Konfrst cited ongoing legalization experiments in nearby states, including conservative Missouri, as one of the motivations behind her party’s proposal in Iowa.

If signed into law, the bill would legalize up to 500 milligrams of THC for adults 21 and over, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Possession of half an ounce or less would be decriminalized.

Sales would be subject to a 10% state tax.

Iowa has a medical marijuana program in place, and sales reached $10.2 million in 2022.

But Republican legislators in the state have been clear about their opposition to adult use, the Capital Dispatch reported.

“In terms of making marijuana legal, that is something I would never support,” Rep. Steven Holt, a Republican and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said last year.