Judge blocks Arkansas ban on delta-8 THC, other hemp products

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Get the 2023 Factbook.

In at least a temporary victory for the Arkansas hemp industry, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a recent state ban on products containing intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC.

Calling the ban confusing and arbitrary, U.S. District Court Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Thursday granted an injunction that stops the state from enforcing it, according to Little Rock TV station KTHV.

The judge’s ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by four hemp-product makers in July – the day before the ban was to take effect.

The suit argued the ban was “unconstitutionally vague.”

Arkansas in May became the latest state with a legal marijuana industry to regulate or ban intoxicating hemp-derived products, which have exploded in popularity since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production nationwide.

The judge wrote in his decision that “Arkansas law criminalizes hemp derived products without an effective exemption for interstate commerce.”

He noted that Arkansas has the right to restrict delta-8 products but can’t prohibit transporting them through the state.

The case is set to go to trial on Aug. 27, 2024, KTHV reported.

Meanwhile, Congress is set to review the Farm Bill this year, but it’s uncertain whether federal lawmakers will address the unintended rise of the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

US Hemp Roundtable shares goals for 2023 Farm Bill: Q&A with Jonathan Miller
Image of Jonathan Miller

Cultivation

CBD store opens second location at Atlanta airport
Image of an airline reflecting off a glass facade at the Atlanta airport

Cultivation

Fewer Kansas farmers growing hemp as CBD demand drops
Image of a field of hemp under a cloudy, blue sky
All U.S. Arkansas Briefs CBD Delta-10 Delta-8 Delta-9 Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Legal 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY