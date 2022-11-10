FDA needs to ‘do their job’ and clarify hemp rules, Kentucky ag commish says

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Learn from top cannabis industry business leaders including Berner (Cookies), Nancy Whiteman (Wana Brands), Chris Walsh (MJBiz) and many more at MJBizCon in Las Vegas (Nov. 15-18). Register to attend. 

Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner is calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clarify its stance on hemp-derived cannabinoids.

“The No. 1 impediment of hemp in America is the FDA,” AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles Quarles said, according to Lancaster Farming of Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

“The FDA needs to do their job and give us guidelines on what their view is on the potential regulatory aspects of CBD and other cannabinoids.”

Quarles has long been a vocal critic of federal drug policies regarding hemp.

In 2017, for example, he wrote a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to address the DEA’s position on hemp-derived CBD.

Quarles also has found himself on the wrong side of the industry.

Last year, the Kentucky Hemp Association sued Quarles and State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr., claiming the law enforcement agency was illegally raiding legal hemp retail stores in search of delta-8 THC products.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Manufacturing

Delta-8 THC ban, raids in Kentucky spur hemp group lawsuit

Legal

Federal court tosses delta-8 THC lawsuit against Kansas governor

Cultivation

2022 US hemp harvest projected to shrink by nearly half of last year’s
All U.S. Briefs Delta-8 Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Kentucky Smokable Hemp 