Kentucky bill would expand medical cannabis qualifying conditions

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has introduced a bill to widely expand qualifying conditions for medical cannabis patients as the state preps to launch an MMJ program next year.

State Sen. Stephen West, who sponsored the 2023 bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, recently filed Senate Bill 337 with the goal of expanding eligible medical conditions from six to 21 and provide a boost for local MMJ businesses, Louisville Public Media reported.

The proposed list of conditions includes:

All terminal disease.

HIV/AIDS.

ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Arthritis.

Glaucoma.

West’s proposal comes about two months after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called for additional qualifying conditions for the state’s upcoming medical marijuana program.

Expanding the list of qualifying conditions would make 437,000 more people eligible for medical marijuana in Kentucky, according to an estimate presented by Beshear.