Kentucky governor considers taking action on medical cannabis legalization

Kentucky’s governor said he might issue an executive order to make medical cannabis accessible if an MMJ legalization bill doesn’t make it to his desk for his signature.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear made the comments Thursday as the latest medical marijuana bill remained stalled in the state Senate, the Associated Press reported.

Beshear called on lawmakers to send him a bill that would allow Kentucky to join the majority of states that have legalized medical marijuana.

A measure to legalize cleared the Kentucky House on a 59-34 vote last month, but it has made no headway in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said in March that the bill MMJ is “done for the year” because of lack of support.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

The Kentucky House passed an MMJ legalization bill in 2020, but the Senate declined to take it up.

Kentucky’s 2022 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn April 14.

The bill, which would strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions, has overwhelming support among Kentuckians, according to the governor.