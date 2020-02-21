Kentucky House advances medical cannabis legalization bill

The Kentucky House of Representative voted to legalize medical marijuana sales in the state.
The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.
The House vote represents the first time a medical marijuana bill has passed either legislative chamber in Kentucky.
The bill has a “narrow path” to be passed in the next round, Senate President Robert Stivers said.
The Senate also might consider making changes to the bill.
Under the House bill, which a committee overwhelmingly approved earlier this month, medical marijuana could be recommended by doctors to treat conditions including:
- Chronic pain.
- Epilepsy.
- Multiple sclerosis.
- Nausea.
- Vomiting.
– Associated Press