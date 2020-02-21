Kentucky House advances medical cannabis legalization bill

The Kentucky House of Representative voted to legalize medical marijuana sales in the state.

The bill, which passed 65-30, now moves to the state Senate.

The House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.

The House vote represents the first time a medical marijuana bill has passed either legislative chamber in Kentucky.

The bill has a “narrow path” to be passed in the next round, Senate President Robert Stivers said.

The Senate also might consider making changes to the bill.

Under the House bill, which a committee overwhelmingly approved earlier this month, medical marijuana could be recommended by doctors to treat conditions including:

Chronic pain.

Epilepsy.

Multiple sclerosis.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

– Associated Press