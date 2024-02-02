Kentucky lawmaker introduces long-shot marijuana legalization bill

A Kentucky state lawmaker introduced an adult-use marijuana legalization proposal on Tuesday, but the bill faces long-shot odds to become law.

State Rep. Rachel Roberts was received with applause when she unveiled HB 420, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

The bill would set up a state regulatory authority to oversee licensed cannabis cultivation and sales in a fashion similar to other states.

State excise taxes would be set at an initial rate of 9%.

Kentucky legalized medical marijuana last year, but the program signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear won’t take effect until 2025.

The General Assembly is scheduled to debate details about the medical marijuana program this spring.

Medical marijuana legalization was a “giant step forward,” Roberts told TV station WPCO; but in the meantime, Kentucky is lagging behind other states.

“Make no mistake,” she told the TV station. “People in Kentucky currently are using cannabis. They’re growing cannabis. They’re selling cannabis.”

“It’s just not regulated for consumer safety or tax for the benefit of the general populace.”

Regulated cannabis is available in bordering Missouri and Illinois, which have medical and adult-use programs, respectively.

Both Ohio and Virginia also have also legalized marijuana, although no legal adult-use stores have opened in those states.

Roberts’ HB420 “is unlikely to gain traction” in Kentucky’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives, the Courier Journal predicted.

As of Friday, the bill had six co-sponsors, according to a state bill tracker.