Las Vegas cannabis retailers get OK to offer drive-thru service

Las Vegas offers drive-thrus for alcohol, gambling, weddings and peep shows, and now the tourist mecca is allowing cannabis stores to offer the service.

The Las Vegas City Council voted 6-0 on Wednesday to rescind a citywide restriction on marijuana retail drive-thru operations, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Marijuana business advocates and other industry stakeholders welcomed the move as one that will promote safety and commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the newspaper.

But the move comes relatively late, as most other states with legal markets – such as California, Maryland and Massachusetts – began allowing drive-thru service when the pandemic began last March.

Plus, several Nevada jurisdictions already allowed marijuana businesses to offer drive-thru service.

Las Vegas marijuana retailers that want to add drive-thru options will have to follow regulations under which all other drive-thru facilities in the city currently operate, regardless of the business, the Review-Journal reported.

Those regulations cover issues such as queuing lanes and how to properly use landscaping to block public view of drive-thru lanes, the newspaper noted.

Applicants seeking to offer drive-thru marijuana service will have to address security plans during the licensing process.