Lawsuit alleges makers of Jeeter pre-rolls inflate THC potency

A proposed class action lawsuit filed against DreamFields and Med for America claims the companies’ Jeeter brand pre-rolls contain less THC than advertised.

The complaint stems from a WeedWeek investigation that showed two Jeeter products contained lower THC potencies than what was advertised on the labels, The Washington Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Santa Monica, California, law firm Dovel & Luner on behalf of plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson.

According to the complaint:

THC potency must be within 10% of what’s on the package, according to California Department of Cannabis Control regulations.

The Baby Jeeter Fire OG Diamond Infused 5-pack pre-roll said it contained 46% THC. When independently tested, it contained 23%-27% THC – an alleged inflation of 70%-100%.

The Baby Jeeter Churros Diamond Infused 5-pack pre-roll was labeled with 37% THC. When independently tested, it came in at 26%-29% THC – an alleged inflation of 28%-42%.

“Defendants are systematically overstating the THC content to deceive consumers into thinking that the effects of their pre-rolls are more potent than they truly are,” the plaintiffs alleged in the complaint.

“This is false and misleading. And, it violates DCC regulations, and California law.”

A statement attributed to Jeeter by Cannabis Business Times called the allegations false.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We take pride in our compliance and commitment to state mandated testing procedures, including independent, third-party testing,” it said.

“The product and our integrity is something we truly value as a company, and take all the proper and legal steps before our product hits the shelves.”

Cannabis lab-testing standards have been under scrutiny in recent years because of allegations that labs are inflating THC numbers to help their clients sell products.