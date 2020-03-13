From South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, to Spannabis in Spain, at least 15 conferences with ties to the cannabis industry have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a list and links to some of the events impacted so far by the coronavirus:
- American Herbal Products Association
- Baltimore Cannabis Relief Festival
- The Body – The Power of CBD conference in Cologne, Germany
- California Cannabis Industry Association’s annual policy conference
- Cannabis Wedding Expo
- CannaTech in Tel Aviv, Israel
- Conversations in Cannabis
- Hall of Flowers
- High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley
- The International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin
- NeCann Boston
- NoCo Hemp Expo
- 420 Broward Festival 2020
- 420 Vancouver