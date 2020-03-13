List of marijuana events hit by coronavirus

Published 5 hours ago | By

From South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, to Spannabis in Spain, at least 15 conferences with ties to the cannabis industry have been postponed, canceled or rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list and links to some of the events impacted so far by the coronavirus:

Latest Headlines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *