Spannabis cannabis conference postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Leading European marijuana business conference Spannabis Barcelona was postponed less than 48 hours before the planned start of the event.

The conference was postponed for several months after local authorities suspended all gatherings larger than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Spannabis is the latest cannabis-related conference to be closed or postponed in the U.S. and Europe.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

Some 25,000 people attended last year’s Spannabis Barcelona event, according to the Spanish-language daily newspaper La Vanguardia.

Spannabis has been rescheduled to this fall, organizers said in a communication.

Until a few days ago, Spannabis organizers were saying authorities “recommend a normal life” and there is no reason to “fall for fake news nor social alarm.”

Another cannabis business conference, ICBC Barcelona, is scheduled to take place alongside Spannabis starting Thursday.

Neither its website nor social medical accounts have updated prospective attendees on coronavirus as of the time of publishing.

ICBC’s Twitter account was still promoting the event as of March 11.

Spannabis is not the first cannabis event to be affected by coronavirus.

Other cannabis-related conferences cancelled or postponed recently include:

South by Southwest event in Austin, Texas, which had a cannabis business track.

The American Herbal Products Association.

The Hemp-CBD Supplement Congress scheduled for April 14-15 in Portland, Oregon

The International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin.

CannaTech in Tel Aviv, Israel.

– Alfredo Pascual