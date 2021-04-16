LivWell running Colorado’s first-ever marijuana retail ads on TV, report says

Marijuana retailer LivWell Enlightened Health is running a television advertisement on Denver NBC affiliate KUSA, marking a key step toward cannabis promotions in mainstream media.

The commercial is a first for Colorado, according to the Denver Business Journal.

“We’ve been interested in getting our brand awareness in traditional media since Day 1,” LivWell CEO Michael Lord told the business publication.

The ads, which portray positive testimonials about Denver-based LivWell by paid spokespeople, do not use the words “cannabis” or “marijuana” and do not include images of cannabis products or LivWell stores.

“LivWell Enlightened Health have the most educated and professional staff and helped me navigate through what could have been a very overwhelming process,” a spokeswoman says in one advertisement posted to LivWell’s website.

“I even joined the rewards program.”

The promotions comply with Colorado marijuana regulations by ensuring that no more than 28.4% of the broadcast audience will be younger than the legal age to purchase cannabis, according to the Business Journal.

Lord told the news outlet that the promotion was an attempt to build LivWell’s brand and reach consumers in the fast-growing, 55-and-older segment.

A 2015 attempt to air marijuana advertisements on a Colorado ABC affiliate failed after the TV station decided not to broadcast the commercials because of legal concerns.