L.A. County approves $30,000-per-day fines for illegal marijuana businesses

Los Angeles County authorities signed off on a plan to issue $30,000-per-day civil fines against unlicensed commercial marijuana activity, which officials say has grown explosively in recent years.

According to Santa Clarita radio station KHTS, the new ordinance gives L.A. County authorities the power to levy fines against unlicensed cannabis businesses of all kinds, including grows, stores and any others found to be in violation.

“This motion puts teeth in enforcement and ensures that unpermitted dispensaries face stiff penalties in the future,” County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said after the ordinance was enacted Thursday.

L.A. County code prohibits all commercial cannabis activity in unincorporated parts of the county, KHTS reported, but illicit marijuana businesses have persisted nonetheless – to the extent that law enforcement often has trouble keeping up with the sheer number of lawbreakers.

Kuehl’s motion points out that, “despite the efforts of numerous County departments, the growth of unpermitted cannabis dispensaries continues to outpace enforcement.”