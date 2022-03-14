Los Angeles marijuana chief Cat Packer steps down

By MJBizDaily Staff

Cat Packer, executive director of the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, is leaving the post after nearly five years in the role.

Under Packer’s leadership, the city’s cannabis overseer issued more than 1,200 licenses, including 350-plus granted to social equity applicants, the office of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti noted in announcing the departure.

Packer was at the center of an ongoing battle in the city over marijuana licensing, saying her department had been underfunded since its inception in 2017 and that the agency faced an overwhelming task that was nearly impossible to achieve.

L.A.’s marijuana program has been mired in red tape, bureaucracy and delays for years.

Virgil Grant, a Los Angeles dispensary owner and co-founder of the California Minority Alliance, called Packer the “fall person” who took the blame for a “department that has not done its job since it has been formed and created,” according to EUR/Electronic Urban Report.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide 

Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily.

Inside:

  • Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis
  • How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs
  • Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology
  • Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms
  • Buyers checklist
 
Get the Lighting Guide
 

“LA should have been the number one cannabis market in the world,” he said. “LA looks like the biggest joke in the world because of everyone in that department.”

Michelle Garakian, assistant executive director of the Department of Cannabis Regulation, has been appointed interim executive director.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Big changes in Los Angeles marijuana licensing: Q&A with cannabis czar Cat Packer

Legal

Marijuana MSO Moxie sues backers of Green Growth linked to merger collapse

Cultivation

College marijuana programs give companies a source for new employees
All U.S. Briefs California Legal Recreational 