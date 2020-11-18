Two more lawsuits filed over L.A.’s social equity cannabis licensing

Get in-depth analysis from MJBizCon’s Passholder Days about how 2020 local elections in California might impact the marijuana industry as well as financial insights into recent hurdles affecting MJ operators in the state. It’s all available to you on demand. Access price increases $50 after Nov. 19.

Lawsuits filed by two former social equity applicants brings the total to at least six that have been filed against Los Angeles regulators over the city’s social equity licensing for cannabis businesses.

The suits, filed by applicants Karla Benavides and Judith Contreras in Los Angeles County Superior Court, both name the same three defendants:

The city of Los Angeles.

The L.A. Department of Cannabis Regulation (DCR).

Accela, the software firm responsible for the program that ran the DCR’s license application system last September.

The parallel suits, filed Nov. 9, make the same claims: They were applicants who lost out on the opportunity for a marijuana retail permit last fall because of “general negligence” on the part of the city and Accela.

Specifically, the lawsuits claim that the two plaintiffs were unable to submit their applications at the required start time of 10 a.m. PT because of delays caused by the Accela-run software and, by extension, the DCR and the city.

Both plaintiffs allege they spent more than $25,000 renting retail space in the hopes of winning a permit and are suing to recoup those costs.

Other lawsuits L.A. faces over the licensing process include: