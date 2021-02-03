Roughly two dozen of 200 upcoming social equity marijuana retailers in Los Angeles got the greenlight from city regulators to apply for the required state permits, marking slow but steady progress in the municipality’s march toward industry expansion.

According to a spokesperson for the L.A. Department of Cannabis Regulation, 27 of the 200 applicants who qualified for social equity shop licenses have been notified they’re now able to apply for their state permits.

But it’s still not clear when any of the 200 might open for business, since all retailers must receive both city and state approval and pass code inspections before they can begin sales.

The application window for the social equity cannabis shops initially opened in fall 2019.

But a problematic rollout forced a delay in the licensing program until a few months ago, when it resumed.