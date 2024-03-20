Louisiana’s 10th medical marijuana dispensary opens

The final medical marijuana operator allowed by law in Louisiana is open for business.

Crescent City Therapeutics last week became the 10th medical marijuana pharmacy, as dispensaries are called in Louisiana, to start serving MMJ patients, according to a news release.

Each pharmacy operates in a designated region of the state.

Crescent City is located in Kenner, a New Orleans suburb.

A pharmacy, under state rules, is eligible to open a second location once it serves 3,500 registered patients.

Louisiana’s governor signed a medical marijuana program into law in 2016, but sales didn’t begin until three years later.