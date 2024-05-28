Lawmakers OK transfer of Louisiana’s 2 cannabis grow permits to private entities

Louisiana’s GOP-led Legislature has sent a bill to the state’s Republican governor that would transfer the state’s two medical cannabis cultivation licenses from public universities to private companies.

Senate Bill 228, sponsored by Sen. Patrick McMath, easily passed through the Legislature and stands to overhaul the state’s limited-license market, the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

Under the state’s rare model, the two medical marijuana cultivation licenses allowed by law have been held by Louisiana State University and Southern University since the program debuted in 2015.

If Gov. Jeff Laundry signs the bill, those licenses will be transferred to the universities’ contractors, Good Day Farm and Ilera Holistic Healthcare.

According to the Illuminator, Good Day Farm has deep ties to local politicians:

The company’s primary shareholder is shipbuilding magnate Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, a wealthy executive and key Republican donor.

Good Day President John Davis is married to state Rep. Paula Davis.

Good Day and Ilera pay the universities and the Louisiana health department more than $1 million annually in contracting and licensing fees, The Times-Picayune reported.

In March, Crescent City Therapeutics became the 10th MMJ pharmacy, as dispensaries are called in Louisiana, to serve patients.