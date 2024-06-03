Louisiana lawmakers are implementing new restrictions on intoxicating hemp products in the state but will not ban them outright.

The state Senate approved a regulatory framework proposed by Democratic Rep. Dustin Miller that includes age restrictions and portion limits on hemp-derived THC products, according to The Times-Picayune.

The updated version of House Bill 952 now goes to the House for approval.

The measure contains several new amendments, including a restriction of sales of THC-infused beverages in bars and restaurants and lowering the potency from 8 milligrams to 5 milligrams of THC per serving.

While many states responded to the delta-8 THC phenomenon by banning the cannabinoid, Louisiana in 2022 started to regulate D-8 products, mandating testing and enforcing compliance standards.

In August of that year, the Louisiana health department opened applications for licenses to make foods containing cannabinoids such as CBD and delta-8 THC.