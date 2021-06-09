Licensed retailers in Maine sold nearly $5.4 million of adult-use cannabis in May, marking the state’s best-ever month for recreational sales, and Arkansas’ total sales of regulated medical marijuana have exceeded $330 million since legal MMJ sales launched there in 2019,

Maine’s May sales total was about $1 million more than in April, according to a news release from Maine’s Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP) that cited preliminary figures from the Metrc tracking system.

Maine marijuana retailers made 71,843 transactions in May, the OMP reported.

Sales by category consisted of:

59% smokable marijuana.

23% infused products.

18% concentrates.

The OMP said gross sales of recreational marijuana totaled nearly $22.8 million since Maine’s recreational cannabis market launched in October.

Maine now has 34 licensed cannabis retailers, the OMP added, and more than 50 municipalities have opted in to the adult-use sales program.

“The strong month-over-month growth here in Maine, just seven months after the official launch of the industry, suggests more and more consumers are choosing the tested, tracked, and well-regulated market over the illicit market,” OMP Director Erik Gundersen said in the release.

Arkansans have purchased 48,914 pounds of medical marijuana since sales began in 2019, according to Little Rock TV station KARK, which cited figures from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

There are 33 medical marijuana dispensaries currently open for business in Arkansas, according to KARK, as well as five more dispensaries working toward opening.

The Arkansas health department said that, as of June 5, there are 77,029 active medical marijuana patient registrations in the state.