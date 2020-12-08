Maine medical marijuana sales hit $222 million through October

Medical marijuana sales in Maine reached $221.8 million from January through October, according to state sales tax data.

The January-October data also means Maine has sold far more medical cannabis in the first 10 months of 2020 than it did for all of 2019, when medical marijuana sales totaled $109.2 million.

The medical marijuana sales figures include sales from both dispensaries and registered MMJ caregivers.

Caregiver sales captured 76% of the state medical cannabis market in 2019, according to the Press Herald.

Maine had 2,981 such caregivers as of Nov. 30, according to data from the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP).

Maine’s recreational cannabis stores sold $1.4 million worth of product in the month after legal sales commenced on Oct. 9, according to the OMP.