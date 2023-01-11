Maine recreational marijuana sales nearly doubled to $159 million in 2022

By MJBizDaily Staff

Recreational marijuana stores in Maine sold nearly $159 million in cannabis products in 2022.

That total nearly doubled sales of roughly $82 million in 2021, according to Lewiston-based Maine Public Radio, which aggregated data from the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy.

Last year, Maine implemented several changes to its marijuana rules, including:

The state launched adult-use sales in October 2020.

