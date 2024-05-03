Maine rolling out new marijuana retail, packaging regulations

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Maine is ushering in new marijuana regulations that will make shopping at cannabis retailers more akin to liquor stores.

The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Craig Hickman, will change the cannabis retail experience and storage protocols, a potential win for operators, according to News Center Maine.

The law, which could take effect as soon as this summer, also will:

  • Eliminate the requirement for customers to show identification at the door.
  • Allow minors to accompany legal guardians at stores.
  • Allow samples.

Also, the Maine Legislature approved an emergency law last month that eases packaging requirements.

The legislation likely will make it easier for marijuana manufacturers to label certain types of edibles, including gummies, by eliminating a cumbersome requirement that individual products be marked with a universal symbol.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Maine police seize thousands of illicit marijuana plants in raids
Aerial image of downtown Bangor, Maine

Finance

Chicago Atlantic lends $20 million to Nova Farms cannabis operator
Image of $100 bills hanging on a cannabis plant.

Manufacturing

Maine to relax labeling rules for some marijuana edibles
Image of cannabis gummies intermingled with flower, marijuana leaves
All U.S. Briefs Legal Maine Manufacturing Marketing and branding Medical & Recreational News by State Packaging & Labeling Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY