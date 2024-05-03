Maine rolling out new marijuana retail, packaging regulations

Maine is ushering in new marijuana regulations that will make shopping at cannabis retailers more akin to liquor stores.

The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Craig Hickman, will change the cannabis retail experience and storage protocols, a potential win for operators, according to News Center Maine.

The law, which could take effect as soon as this summer, also will:

Eliminate the requirement for customers to show identification at the door.

Allow minors to accompany legal guardians at stores.

Allow samples.

Also, the Maine Legislature approved an emergency law last month that eases packaging requirements.

The legislation likely will make it easier for marijuana manufacturers to label certain types of edibles, including gummies, by eliminating a cumbersome requirement that individual products be marked with a universal symbol.