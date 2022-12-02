Maine taps Brookings’ Hudak to serve as cannabis chief

By MJBizDaily Staff

Maine has hired the Brookings Institution’s John Hudak to serve as director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy.

Hudak is leaving Brookings after 10 years to replace Erik Gunderson, who resigned in October.

Hudak starts work on Dec. 30.

Maine has made several changes to its marijuana rules this year, including:

Those changes come as Maine’s adult-use marijuana program continues to expand.

Yet, the state has unsuccessfully attempted to revamp its medical marijuana program for the past two years.

The latest effort was scuttled after caregivers pushed back against what they called unfair and
expensive requirements.

The 2022 MJBiz Factbook estimates total marijuana sales in Maine could reach $85 million-$105 million by 2026.

