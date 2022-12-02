Maine taps Brookings’ Hudak to serve as cannabis chief

Maine has hired the Brookings Institution’s John Hudak to serve as director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy.

Hudak is leaving Brookings after 10 years to replace Erik Gunderson, who resigned in October.

Hudak starts work on Dec. 30.

Big Personal News! After over 10 years @BrookingsInst, I've been appointed Director of Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy (@MaineOCP)–the state's adult use and medical cannabis regulatory authority. Honored to serve and to lead an incredibly talented team starting Dec. 30! — John Hudak (@JohnJHudak) December 1, 2022

Maine has made several changes to its marijuana rules this year, including:

Allowing medical cannabis caregivers without storefronts to sell pre-rolls.

Opening up both the medical and recreational markets to out-of-state business interests.

Allowing curbside pickup and delivery for licensed adult-use stores.

Those changes come as Maine’s adult-use marijuana program continues to expand.

Yet, the state has unsuccessfully attempted to revamp its medical marijuana program for the past two years.

The latest effort was scuttled after caregivers pushed back against what they called unfair and

expensive requirements.

The 2022 MJBiz Factbook estimates total marijuana sales in Maine could reach $85 million-$105 million by 2026.