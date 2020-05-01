







Lisa Gee, director of marketing & corporate social responsibility at Lightshade in Denver: We hosted a virtual 4/20 party with up-and-coming Colorado-based artists, DJs, a comedian and a cannabis chef and drove considerable interest in the media to the event as well as tracking over 25,000 participants across an international audience. We are thrilled with the results of this virtual event and have received a lot of inquiries about whether we will continue to host virtual artist sessions through the duration of the shelter-in-place order/safer-at-home order.



Katie Mattox, director of marketing and promotion at Spherex in Denver: In response to the restrictions from COVID-19, and in lieu of traditional 4/20 gatherings, Spherex sponsored the virtual 4/20 party hosted by Lightshade. The online event was held from 2:30 to 11 p.m. on 4/20 and featured a handful of Denver DJs along with comedians and cooking classes hosted by Dave Hadley, "The Cannabis Chef." Users were able to tune in for free from the comfort of their living rooms to celebrate online with the cannabis community. The digital party showcased mesmerizing visuals complete with a chat room platform so followers could communicate directly with the artists and other attendees.



As a sponsor, Spherex featured a 30-second commercial that played between sets. We also showed support to the artists by sponsoring them with Spherex products so they could enjoy cannabis throughout the event.



From a marketing standpoint, we were most excited to see our commercial air. Because cannabis companies are unable to utilize traditional modes of advertising, real-time viewership is not often something we have access to. It was a pivotal moment and gave us a hopeful glimpse into the future of cannabis advertising.