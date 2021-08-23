Marijuana cultivation giant purchases gardening store in Washington state

GrowGeneration Corp., a Denver-based marijuana cultivation company, is continuing its shopping spree with the acquisition of Hoagtech Hydroponics in Bellingham, Washington.

The acquisition of the hydroponics equipment and indoor gardening store is GrowGeneration’s 13th this year, according to a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GrowGeneration, which recently raised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to $455 million–$475 million, said in the release it expects its portfolio to include more than 70 garden center locations by the end of the year.

The company currently owns 59 stores, including 21 in California, where GrowGeneration recently purchased Mendocino Greenhouse and Garden Supply.

The Hoagtech acquisition increases GrowGeneration’s footprint in Washington state to three locations, according to the release.