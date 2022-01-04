Marijuana industry lender AFC Gamma announces common stock offering

Marijuana industry real estate financier AFC Gamma launched an underwritten public offering of 3 million shares of common stock.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 more shares, the Florida-based company said announced late Monday.

Expected proceeds from the share offering were not announced.

But the company said the proceeds will be used to fund “unfunded commitments to (AFC Gamma’s) existing borrowers” as well as for new cannabis industry loans, “working capital and other general corporate purposes,” according to a news release.

AFC Gamma raised $100 million in a senior notes offering in October and participated in a loan to cannabis multistate operator Acreage Holdings in December.

AFC Gamma shares trade as AFCG on the Nasdaq exchange.