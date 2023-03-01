Marijuana MSO MariMed appoints CEO, board chair

Massachusetts-based marijuana multistate operator MariMed appointed Jon Levine as permanent chief executive officer and Edward Gildea as chair of the board of directors.

Levine was installed as interim CEO in December after the death of longtime chief executive and industry veteran Robert Fireman.

According to a news release, Gildea has been an independent director since 2013.

“Jon’s deep industry experience, his tenured and proven leadership of the Company, and his clear vision for its future, are unparalleled and will serve MariMed’s shareholders very well,” Gildea said in a statement.

“The Board looks forward to providing Jon the support he needs to lead the continued implementation of the Company’s strategic plan.”

MariMed recently closed a $35 million secured credit facility to complete expansion projects in multiple states and pay off notes from a previous acquisition.