Marijuana MSO Cresco Labs launches Spotify ad campaign

By MJBizDaily Staff

Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based marijuana multistate operator, is launching a new advertising campaign on the Spotify audio streaming service.

The campaign, targeting Illinois consumers, will promote the company’s Sunnyside cannabis chain with 30-second audio ads and digital banners through the Spotify app, according to a news release.

Spotify has more than 551 million users and 220 million subscribers.

“This important partnership is not only a step in normalizing cannabis, but it also showcases the sophistication and quality of marketing that we have unlocked at Cresco Labs,” Cory Rothschild, the company’s national retail president, said in a statement.

Cresco’s move to advertising on Spotify comes at a time when Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have somewhat eased restrictions for marijuana and hemp operators seeking to market themselves on those social media platforms.

