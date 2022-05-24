Marijuana MSO MedMen successfully fends off $60 million Arizona lawsuit

Marijuana multistate operator MedMen Enterprises said it prevailed in a $60 million breach-of-contract lawsuit involving its 2018 purchase of a vertically integrated medical cannabis operation in Arizona.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Whitestar Solutions sued MedMen in March 2020 in Maricopa County Superior Court alleging breach of contract and fraudulent inducement in connection with the transaction, according to a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitestar wanted the 2018 deal to be rescinded or to receive $60 million in alleged damages.

The MMJ license has since enabled Los Angeles-based MedMen to gain entry into the state’s lucrative recreational marijuana industry.

MedMen maintained that the lawsuit and claims were baseless, and the judge agreed on all counts, canceling a scheduled June jury trial, according to MedMen’s release.

The judge further ruled that MedMen is entitled to submit an application to recover attorney fees and costs from Whitestar.

MJBizDaily Indoor Cultivation Buyers Guide – Now available! Master the complexities of growing cannabis indoors with fundamental tips and guidance from experienced cultivation professionals. Featured inside: Best practices in cultivation facility design

Tips for mapping out a climate control system and purchasing components

Indoor cultivation buyers guide checklist

And more! Get The Guide

“We’ve always maintained MedMen’s innocence in this matter, and are pleased to be formally exonerated,” MedMen CEO Ed Record said in a statement.

“This is yet another baseless lawsuit MedMen has been party to in recent years, and we remain committed to vigorously defending the company and recovering attorneys’ fees when possible.”