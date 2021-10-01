Marijuana MSO Trulieve to net $350 million from 8% debt financing

Florida-based marijuana multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis announced it is on the verge of raising $350 million of capital through the private sale of five-year notes at an 8% annual interest rate.

Trulieve said in a news release that it has received commitments for the senior secured notes and expects the deal to close Oct. 6, subject to conditions that include the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The 8% annual interest rate is one of the lowest yet for a public MSO, and the $350 million raise is believed to be one of the biggest yet.

In general, large MSOs are enjoying lower interest rates on debt this year because of stronger balance sheets, improved liquidity and the sense that federal marijuana legalization is inevitable though perhaps not imminent.

Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries got what is believed to be the lowest annual interest rate for a public MSO this year of 7% on a $217 million, three-year loan.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement that the “financing will provide capital to retire a portion of Harvest’s debt when we complete our acquisition (of Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation) and will allow us to use our combined cash on hand to aggressively pursue strategic growth initiatives across key markets post-closing.”