Medical marijuana company Alabama Always filed a petition and a lawsuit seeking to prevent the state Medical Cannabis Commission’s current commissioners from participating in licensing decisions, alleging bias and unlawful conduct.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, the Montgomery MMJ operator filed:

A petition with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) asking that all current commissioners be barred from involvement in licensing decisions.

A lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court alleging the commission “violated multiple provisions of the U.S. Constitution and Alabama law” during the state’s licensing process.

The petition alleges that statements made by the current commissioners demonstrate bias against state applicants, especially Alabama Always.

“The commissioners’ own words and actions show they are incapable of making a fair and unbiased decision on our application,” Will Somerville, an attorney for the company, told the Alabama Political Reporter.

“When commission members publicly call us ‘the bad guys’ and state that their goal is to ensure we don’t ‘win,’ it’s clear our application is not being judged on merit.

“Their words and actions paint a disturbing picture of a regulatory body that has already made up its mind – regardless of the facts.”

Alabama Always’ lawsuit asks the AMCC commissioners “to recuse themselves and let a judge make these decisions,” Somerville told the news outlet.

The company also sued the AMCC in 2023 in an effort to halt the licensing process.