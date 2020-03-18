Marijuana pioneer Hodas joins Colorado’s Wana Brands

A week after Wana Brand unveiled its entry into Canada, the Colorado-based marijuana edible maker on Wednesday announced it has hired industry veteran Joe Hodas to oversee the company’s growing marketing efforts.

“With Wana’s international expansion Joe will ensure that our brand and message remain consistent while helping us deliver at the highest level on the potential that every new market expansion provides,” Nancy Whiteman, CEO of the Boulder, Colorado-based company said in a news release.

Planning

Development.

Execution.

In the new position as chief marketing officer for the company, Hodas will oversee the company’s marketing and advertising initiatives, including:

Early in his cannabis career, Hodas was part of the team that built Denver-based Dixie Elixirs, a pioneer in the marijuana edibles industry.

Most recently, Hodas was CEO at Denver-based Gofire, a high-tech marijuana inhaler company.